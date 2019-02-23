Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party Friday said a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan was still not an option.

Speaking at a joint news conference with Palwasha Khan, PPP lawmaker Nafisa Shah said the PPP will not destabilise the democratic system but can’t allow the government to ‘divide’ the country.

The PPP leader said the government was attempting to divide the country into two. “One Pakistan is for the government, the other is for the opposition. The government is pushing the National Accountability Bureau to victimise the opposition,” she said.

Nsfisa Shah said the arrest of Sindh Assembly Speaker Afghan Siraj Durrani was an attack on the federation.

“The provincial assembly speaker is not a minister. He acts as governor when the governor is away. He is a symbol of constitution. NAB has violated the constitution by arresting him,” she maintained.

Shah said the PPP stood with the armed forces against India. “We will stand with the forces. We are one nation against any aggression,” she added.

The PPP lawmaker said the government even did not allow the opposition parties to bring a joint resolution against the Indian aggression in the National Assembly.

“We are not using any Sindh card. There is no Sindh card. This is a province. The only cards available are ATM (Automated Teller Machine) cards which are found in Imran Khan’s pockets. He has lost some ATM cards but there are plenty available,” she quipped.

Speaking on the occasion, Palwasha Khan said India cannot dictate terms in the region. She said Pakistan was a nuclear armed country due to the efforts of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. “The Bhutto family gave life for this country. Pakistan will give matching response to India if a war is imposed,” she warned.

Palwasha Khan said the government was trying to put all the opposition leaders in the jail and rule the country single-handedly.

“They have put so many people behind the bars for no reason. They have already declared them criminals even before trial. Arresting a sitting Speaker is something unimaginable,” she remarked.

Palwasha Khan said the PPP will fight in and outside the parliament for the rights of the people and to save democracy.

“The government says it has nothing to do with the NAB cases but keeps on defaming the opposition leaders. They have put so many opposition leaders on the Exit Control List,” she contended.