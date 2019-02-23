Share:

Lahore - Punjab Additional Chief Secretary Ajaz Ahmad has said that overseas Pakistanis are true ambassadors of Pakistan in the world and the Punjab government under the leadership of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar is committed to resolve the issues facing the expatriates on a priority.

He also mentioned the steps being taken for speedy resolution of issues. He said that government officers should be patient with overseas Pakistanis and deal with them politely whenever they come to them for any problem as “we are here to serve people of this country living anywhere in the world”.

The dealing officers at the Overseas Pakistanis Commission must ensure speedy justice in matters like land recovery and fraud involving money as soon as possible.