Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan blind cricket team scored a fine six-wicket win over Sri Lanka to take unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series on Friday at BRC ground Colombo.

Touring captain Nisar Ali was lucky enough to win the toss for second consecutive time in as many as matches and decided to bowl first against the home side, said the information made available here on Friday.

Sri Lankan batsmen, who hadn’t the good day in the opening match, came up with better plans and determination in the second game. However, Pakistan bowlers struck early but the fifth-wicket stand of 126 runs enabled Sri Lanka to post a good total. Chandana Deshpriya played a superb innings of 138 runs off 102 balls to help his side to post 383-9 in 40 overs. Pakistani bowlers were disciplined in the beginning but bit wayward in the deck overs, giving away 64 extra runs, further gave 18 runs penalty for three overs bowled after stipulated time. Moshin Khan claimed 2 wickets for Pakistan while Badar Munir, Sajid Nawaz, Fakhar Abbas and Ayoub Khan got one wicket apiece.

Pakistan, which required 384 runs in 40 overs, lost opener Mohsin Khan early and other opener Ayoub Khan couldn’t resist longer. Pakistan lost 2 wickets on 87 runs in first power play overs. Riasat Khan got out after scoring good 50 runs. Then Muhammad Rashid and Nisar Ali took charge of the Sri Lankan bowlers and played aggressively. Rashid got out after scoring 83 runs off 52 balls with the help of 7 (4’s) and 1 (six).

Man of the match, Nisar Ali, played the captain’s knock and remained unbeaten on 121 runs off 61 balls. He hit 21 boundaries in his innings. Pakistan chased the target in just 33.4 overs for the loss of 4 wickets with 6.2 overs to spare. Suranga Sampath, Upul Sanjeva and Dimthu Ravindra were the successful bowlers for Sri Lanka. The 3rd ODI of the series will be played on February 25 at Bloomfield Ground Colombo.