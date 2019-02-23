Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan earned $451 million by exporting 198,420 metric tonnes of fish and fisheries products during 2017-18.

Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi told National assembly Secretariat that during the year 2016-2017, as much as 155,091 metric tonnes fish and fisheries products were exported and country earned $394 million.

During the years 2017-2018, the fish exports jumped to 198,420 metric tonnes, around 27 per cent increase as compare to previous year, he said. Total fish exported from seven functional plants of Korangi Fisheries Harbour Authority was $17.5 million during the year 2017-18.

The minister said that fish industry have two Components, the Fisherman engaged in Fishing on Fishing Vessels in both the provinces (Sindh and Balochsitan) which are 400,000 while processing Industries, Fish Harbour and Transportation of Fish fall in second category, which employ 600,000 persons. Approximately 8000 people are engaged in fishery at KoFHA.

Marine Fisheries Department is an Attached Department of Ministry of Maritime Affairs, and controls the fish and fisheries activities beyond territorial water in the sea, beyond 12 Nautical Miles.