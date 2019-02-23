Share:

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi called his UAE counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and discussed the evolving regional and international situation.

Briefing the UAE Foreign Minister on the situation after the Pulwama incident, Shah Mahmood Qureshi stressed that inspite of baseless Indian allegations and the aggressive rhetoric emanating from India, Pakistan has offered cooperation in investigating the incident and asked New Delhi to share any actionable evidence in this regard.

Appreciating Pakistan's position, the UAE Foreign Minister said he is looking forward to meeting Shah Mahmood Qureshi at the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers Meeting.