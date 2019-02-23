Share:

ISLAMABAD - Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the global terrorism financing watchdog, Friday appreciated Pakistan for taking steps to strengthen its anti-money laundering (AML) and countering financing of terrorism (CFT) regime but urged it to move swiftly to meet a May 2019 deadline to get off its grey list.

The Paris-based FATF in June 2018 had included Pakistan on its money laundering ‘grey list’ but had given it time to take action to avoid to be further downgraded into the ‘black list’.

The watchdog at the end of its plenary meeting said that Pakistan failed to demonstrate a proper understanding of terrorism financing risks posed by militant groups and urged it to implement 10-point action plan by May 2019 to remove its name from the grey list. “Since June 2018, when Pakistan made a high-level political commitment to work with the FATF and APG (Asia Pacific Group) to strengthen its AML/CFT regime and to address its strategic counter-terrorist financing-related deficiencies, Pakistan has taken steps towards improving its AML/CFT regime, including by operationalising the integrated database for its currency declaration regime,” the FATF said in the statement.

The FATF said that Pakistan had revised its Terrorism Financing (TF) risk assessment; however, it did not demonstrate a proper understanding of the terrorism financing risks posed by militant groups like “Da’esh, Al Qaeda, Jamaat-ud Dawa, Falah-i-Insaniat Foundation, Lashkar-e-Tayyaba, Jaish-e-Mohammad, Haqqani Network, and persons affiliated with the Taliban.”

The watchdog said that Pakistan should continue to work on implementing its 10-point action plan to address its strategic deficiencies. Among the 10 points, Pakistan was asked to adequately demonstrate its proper understanding of the TF risks posed by the terrorist groups mentioned above, and by conducting supervision on a risk-sensitive basis.

It was asked to demonstrate that “remedial actions and sanctions are applied in cases of AML/CFT violations, and that these actions have an effect on AML/CFT compliance by financial institutions.”

The FATF said that Pakistan should demonstrate that competent authorities are cooperating and taking action to identify and take enforcement action against illegal money or value transfer services (MVTS). It should “demonstrate that authorities are identifying cash couriers and enforcing controls on illicit movement of currency and understanding the risk of cash couriers being used for TF.”

The FATF said that Pakistan should improve inter-agency coordination including between provincial and federal authorities on combating TF risks. Pakistan was asked to demonstrate that “law enforcement agencies (LEAs) are identifying and investigating the widest range of TF activity and that TF investigations and prosecutions target designated persons and entities, and persons and entities acting on behalf or at the direction of the designated persons or entities.”

The action plan also demands from Pakistan to show that TF prosecutions result in effective, proportionate and dissuasive sanctions and enhancing the capacity and support for prosecutors and the judiciary. The plan asserted Pakistan to demonstrate “effective implementation of targeted financial sanctions (supported by a comprehensive legal obligation) against all 1267 and 1373 designated terrorists and those acting for or on their behalf, including preventing the raising and moving of funds, identifying and freezing assets (movable and immovable), and prohibiting access to funds and financial services.”

Pakistan was also asked to demonstrate enforcement against Terrorism Financing Sanctions (TFS) violations including administrative and criminal penalties and provincial and federal authorities cooperating on enforcement cases. The 10th point of action plan stresses Pakistan to ensure that facilities and services owned or controlled by designated person is deprived of their resources and the usage of the resources.

“Given the limited progress on action plan items due in January 2019, the FATF urges Pakistan to swiftly complete its action plan, particularly those with timelines of May 2019,” concluded the statement.