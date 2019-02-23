Share:

islamabad : Pakistan Council for Research in Water Resources (PCRWR) has envisioned to convert it’s all the 25 water testing laboratories across the country into Water Resources Centre with appointing professional people. This was revealed by Chairman PCRWR, Dr Muhammad Aslam Tahir while talking to APP on Friday.

The Water Resources Centres will focus on assessing water quality, water conservation and ground water monitoring to assist the general public, Dr. Aslam said.

He said presently only six labs of PCRWR each in Islamabad, Peshawar, Lahore, Karachi, Tandojam and Bahawalpur were functional however the remaining labs were not operational since a long period.