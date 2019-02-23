Share:

ISLAMABAD : Prime Minister Imran Khan yesterday urged the public representatives to identify elements involved in corruption, bribery and nepotism.

Speaking to lawmakers from Sargodha division here, he said they should play an active role in identifying and solving the problems being faced by public.

The Prime Minister said government officers must implement open door policy for public and should end the practice of keep people waiting in the pretext of official meetings.

He said ensuring public service delivery and depoliticising bureaucracy is priority of the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf-led government. He said a comprehensive plan to help poor and deserving people will soon be started.

Members of Executive Committee of Chenab Club Faisalabad also called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad. They presented a cheque of Rs20 million to the Prime Minster for Dams’ Fund.