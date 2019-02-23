Share:

RAJANPUR - Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday stressing for an equitable justice system for the rich and poor alike, as also envisioned by the country’s founding fathers said the government would not spare any corrupt even if they make hue and cry to any extent.

Addressing a gathering here after distributing Sehat Insaf (health) cards among the poor people of this backward district of Punjab, he remarked that “the union of corrupt” was getting united in the country in the name of protecting democracy.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar and Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid also addressed the function, which was attended by a large number of health card recipients, besides the members of national and provincial assemblies.

Talking about the state of affairs in the country’s justice system, the Prime Minister cited the example of a Supreme Court verdict that resulted in the release of two brothers, who were given death sentence by a lower court three years ago.

“A poor and common man is jailed for stealing even a chicken, as he cannot afford to hire a lawyer, whereas the rich and affluent are walking free,” he remarked.

It was due to an inequitable system that the accused affluent were walking free and enjoying the protocol of 40 vehicles, he added.

The Prime Minister also referred to a Hadith of Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) and said the nations with different justice systems for the rich and the poor faced destruction in the pre Madinah State era.

Sharing his personal experience of spending eight days in a DG Khan jail, during the Musharraf regime, Imran said he saw that most of the prisoners in that jail were poor, whereas the affluent plunderers were sitting in the Parliament.

“Whenever a plunderer is arrested, all of them get united in the parliament claiming that democracy is in danger,” he remarked.

He referred to the justice system in the United Kingdom, which had annual income more than that of annual income of 50 Islamic countries, and said a judge there awarded three years sentence to a public representative only for giving wrong figures of his travel and medical expenditures from public funds.

“But here in our country, a public representative after being arrested or caught on some charges becomes Nelson Mandela”, he remarked.

The Prime Minister said he himself continued to appear before the Supreme Court for a year to defend himself and presented the 40 year old records and 60 documents of his property and earnings. Whereas on the other hand, he said, the Sharif family could not produce any document before the courts in their defence only because the London flats in question were in fact purchased in 1993 as against their claim of purchasing those properties in 2006.

Imran said Pakistan was the only country in the world which was created in the name and philosophy of Islam, “But we have got ourselves away from that philosophy.”

Imran said when he talked about a new Pakistan, he actually talked about the country and system as envisioned by Founder of the Country Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and dreamt by Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

He said the model of Madinah State, the foundation of which was laid by Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) and the way Holy Prophet led his life were the Sunnah of Hazrat Muhammad, which led to the creation of a great Muslim nation, who ruled the world for next 700 years.

The Prime Minister said since healthcare was a basic need of every person, the government had started Sehat Insaf Card scheme from Rajanpur, which was an underdeveloped and backward region of Punjab.

He said the health cards were being distributed among 213,000 poor families of Rajanpur District, who cannot afford expensive medical-care. Each family would be provided with a free of charge medical treatment facility for up to Rs 720,000 per annum at various panel hospitals, he added.

The Prime Minister said the government had also decided to launch the health card scheme for the poor people of erstwhile FATA (tribal areas), which were badly affected by war against terrorism.

He said that even the health system in Pakistan was not equitable and was different for the rich and poor, as the rich get themselves treated from the private hospitals and the poor left with no option but to visit the public sector hospitals, which were in bad condition due to the neglect of the previous government.

The Prime Minister referred to media reports which quoted Nawaz Sharif as saying that either he should be allowed to travel abroad for medical treatment, or be sent to jail, adding, the Sharif family members including Shehbaz Sharif used to get medical treatment from abroad on public funds.

“Which country allows the rulers to get themselves treated from abroad, while the poor masses visit the local public hospitals for medical care,” he questioned.

The Prime Minister said that the present government wanted to improve the quality of healthcare facilities at public sector hospitals and bring them at par with the private medical centers, so that all the people including the prime minister got themselves treated from the government hospitals.

He directed the Punjab Health Minister to speed up the health reforms process for public sector hospitals in the provinces, adding, some elements were opposing such reforms for their personal interests.

Mentioning the bad condition in government hospitals, he referred to his recent visit to Holy Family Hospital in Rawalpindi during the night time and said he was perturbed to see three woman patients sharing a single bed, four children were sharing another bed and some patients were even lying on the floor in cold weather.

“We have reached the situation due to non-existence of the system of reward and punishment”, he said, adding, with poor management of institutions the policy of nationalization in the1970s also deteriorated the institutions.

Imran lauded the work and efforts of Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar towards the development of backward areas specially the South Punjab and asked Buzdar not to worry about his critics.

The Prime Minister was confident that Usman Buzdar, being a man from backward area and knowing the problems of the poor, would further strive to address the problems of poor people.