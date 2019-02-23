Share:

LAHORE - Two terrorists linked to Balochistan Republican Army were arrested during an intelligence-based operation in Bahawalpur district, police said on Friday.

According to the Punjab counterterrorism department, both the terrorists were involved in bomb attacks on gas pipelines in Rahim Yar Khan last month. A CTD spokesperson said the terrorists were planning more attacks on the gas pipelines in the Punjab province. “The CTD Bahawalpur conducted a successful intelligence based operation and arrested two terrorists of proscribed organization Balochistan Republican Army,” the spokesperson said. The suspects were identified by police as Dost Muhammad alias Dosu and Ata Ullah