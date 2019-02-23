Share:

BADIN - PPP district Badin chapter held protest rally against arrest of Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani on Friday.

The rally began from Allah Wala Chowk Badin and culminated in front of Badin Press Club led by Haji Muhammad Ramzan Chandio, president, PPP district Badin chapter, Haji Sain Bux Jamali, General Secretary, Haji Taj Muhammad Mallah, MPA Badin, former MPA Muhammad Nawaz Chandio, Pir Amjad Siddiqui, senior vice president, Abdul Rehman Baloch, Ameer Hassan Khoso, deputy Information secretary, Sajida Talpur, Hajani Khoso and others.

Addressing the gathering, the PPP leaders observed that selected rulers were incompetent to tolerate democratic government of Sindh. They termed arrest of Agha Siraj Durrani attempt against Sindh government and democracy. They said such practice of NAB was illegal and undemocratic adding that NAB personnel disgraced the sanctity of house and hostage family members of elected speaker of Sindh Assembly for more than 7 hours to create panic and fear. They demanded early release of Durrani.