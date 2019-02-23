Share:

With the PTI ticket, Qasim Suri had returned to the National Assembly for the first time from a hotly contested seat of Quetta during the elections of July 2018.

The party celebrated his win by allotting him the slot of the Deputy Speaker. Whenever he takes the presiding chair, the opposition feels neglected and firmly dealt with. Friday was no exception.

Acting almost deaf to the shouts of a sizeable crowd of opposition legislators, huddled around his dais, he let Dr Fehmida Mirza speak from the ministerial benches, until we reached the end of Friday proceedings.

The opposition failed to find any space to execute its intent of creating rumpus for another day. Its members rather felt cheated and defeated while leaving for the weekend break.

At the outset, a former Prime Minister, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, stood to register protest over the arrest of Sindh Assembly Speaker, Agha Siraj Durrani, “from Rawalpindi,” two days ago.

After him, another former prime minister, Raja Pervez Ashraf, wanted to rub in the same point. But the “tiger” minister, Murad Saeed, got the floor for “the right to reply.”

True to his aggressive style, he went on to portray the opposition as “friends of the looters and the corrupt,” the NAB was trying to nab these days.

Raja Pervez Ashraf expected to get the floor after him, but Suri gave it to Dr Fehmida Mirza, the minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination.

The opposition protested that giving the floor to another minister after Murad Saeed was not fair. Suri disregarded their point while claiming that although a minister, Dr Mirza was representative of a party of her own. And she had been trying to get the floor since Wednesday.

The PPP feels too bitter about Dr Fehmida Mirza. Her husband, Dr Zulfikar Mirza, had remained one of the closest buddies of Asif Ali Zardari, until their parting in 2010. He and Agha Siraj Durrani were also friends to each other.

I sincerely suspect that due to old association, Dr Fehmida Mirza had been trying to express sympathy with Durrani’s family.

After his arrest from an Islamabad hotel, the NAB team had also raided the Speaker’s House in Karachi. No male was present there, but the NAB team allegedly kept rudely questioning the ladies in the house.

Almost half of the Sindh Cabinet reached there to “rescue the ladies,” but they were denied entry to the Speaker’s House. Murad Ali Shah, the Sindh Chief Minister, had taken the said incident as an invasive assault on the “honor” of a respectable house and Ms Mirza might have felt the same way.

After dismissal of the second government of Ms Benazir Bhutto in 1996, the accountability outfits desperately wanted to get Zulfikar Ali Mirza to make him confirm the corruption stories, spread about his buddy, Asif Ali Zardari. He went underground.

In his absence, Dr Fehmida Mirza contested for a National Assembly seat from Badin on the PPP ticket in 1997.

Saifur Rehman, a close buddy of Nawaz Sharif, was heading the Accountability Bureau those days and he was obsessed to get Zulfikar Mirza by any means`.

After shifting to Islamabad, Dr Fehmida Mirza was then living in a rented house in F-10 sector of Islamabad, like a single parent of school going kids. Often, the Accountability boys raided the said house to find Zulfikar Mirza.

Once they also raided the same house with the PTV crew to shoot and later put on air the “luxurious life style” of “the corrupt Mirza family”.

Dr Fehmida Mirza had endured those very difficult days, too bravely, and never appeared to have succumbed to the pressure. In the assembly of 1997, she rather remained one of the most vocal voices consistently taking on the Nawaz Government.

The PPP acknowledged her contribution by getting her elected as the first woman Speaker of the National Assembly, after the elections of 2008 and she indeed furnished tremendous grace with elegantly calm handling of frequently tumultuous proceedings of a viciously divided house.

Her personal history and old associations with Durrani’s family must have invoked sympathy for them since Wednesday. Probably, she wanted to express the same while speaking in the National Assembly. The PPP imagined otherwise and did not let her speak by creating rumpus.

Little wonder, Dr Fehmida Mirza sounded too hurt and bitter while complaining about the “rowdy” behavior of her former comrades. But she delighted the PTI backbenchers with many of her points. With frequent desk thumping, they rather conveyed to have found someone who speaks for them.

The hurt heart of Dr Fehmida Mirza could not realize, however, that her emotional speech, in effect, forcefully questioned the “fairness” of the elections held in July 2018.

“The Sindh was given to them (the PPP) on a platter,” she repeatedly claimed during her speech and kept insisting that the July 2018 elections in Sindh were “massively rigged.”

Ironically, the PPP is claiming these days that a process of snatching Sindh from it has been unleashed. Agha Siraj Durrani’s arrest ‘in Rawalpindi” has nothing to do with “corruption.” His arrest is rather part of a grand scheme of “political engineering.”

But if you can trust Dr Fehmida Mirza, the PPP got the government of Sindh for the third time since 2008, thanks to a similar “political engineering,” the party is wailing over these days.

Interesting times, one must say, which have turned doubly “interesting” with Fatima Bhutto’s landing in Islamabad.

Since November last year, rumors have been rife in conspiracy-addicted drawing rooms of Islamabad that the daughter of slain Murtaza Bhutto was “approached by quarters” that make or break governments in this country.

The granddaughter of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, we were told in whispers, was being persuaded to prepare herself for a political role. She has the right credential to take over leadership of the party, her grandfather had founded.

Through a clearly written Tweet, Ms Bhutto did try to scuttle these rumors and I still prefer trusting her sincerity.

But her meeting with an estranged PPP veteran, Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao, the other day has enforced second thoughts. One certainly needs to check and double check.