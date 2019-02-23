Share:

The match so far of the tournament was played Friday night with the Lahore Qalandars pulling off a record 201-run chase.

The win came in spectacular fashion with South African AB de Villiers and David Weise tearing apart the Multan Sultans bowling in the final five overs of the match. While it was Weise who smashed the maximum of the last ball to seal the win, it was a splendid knock by de Villiers which brought Lahore to within nine runs of victory in the last over.

Following the match, de Villiers took to Twitter to praise the quality of cricket.