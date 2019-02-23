Share:

LAHORE - A man was tortured to death by his relatives during a wedding party in the Factory Area police precincts on Friday. The body was shifted to the morgue for autopsy.

The deceased was identified by police as Gulzaar, a resident of Ittehad Park. Gulzaar was attending the wedding party of his daughter when some relatives clashed with him over some dispute.

According to police, Shamas Uddin and his two sons including Omar and Imtiaz attacked Gulzaar with iron rods as they clashed. Gulzaar sustained serious injuries to head and was rushed to a hospital where he died.

The police registered a murder case against the accused persons and launched investigation with no arrest made so far.