Share:

Karachi - The Sindh Assembly unanimously adopted resolutions condemning Indian aggression in the occupied Kashmir. The resolution from PTI MPA reads: The Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani clubbed the three resolutions tabled from the opposition lawmakers including GDA Parliamentary Leader Hasnain Mirza, PTI lawmaker Arsalan Taj and MQM-P lawmaker Muhammad Hussain.

The resolution stated that the house condemns the recent wave of repression and the continued atrocities including use of chemical weapons and pellet guns by more than 0.7 million occupied Indian forces, who had blinded and disabled hundreds of innocent Kashmiris.

This brutal use of force can never suppress the legitimate struggle of the people of Kashmir for their right to self determination as per the UN resolution. This house and the people of Sindh stand in solidarity with brave people of the Kashmir.

The August house also calls upon International community to end its indifferent attitude and deliberate negligence of the systematic repression of Kashmiri people by Indian forces in the valley.

The opposition demanded the speaker’s chair to take up this resolution before a resolution condemning Agha Siraj Durrani’s arrest but the chief minister said that since Agha Siraj Durrani was not present during debate on resolution on his arrest, therefore it should be tabled in his presence. “Durrani’s family belongs to founders of the country,” he said.

The chief minister said that it was PPPP that has always raised the issue and the party’s founder raised the issues at international forums. “It was Bilawal Bhutto who raised voice over terrorism at the hands of Indian spy Kalbhoshan Yadav,” he said and added that the PPPP and the people of the province would not tolerate any Indian threats towards the country and would respond with full force.

Hasnain Mirza said that all of them are united on Kashmir issue and if anyone tried to look towards Pakistan with bad intention then they would respond it with all force.

Arsalan Taj said that thousands of people had sacrificed their lives in Kashmir and it is the incomplete agenda of the division of the Indian sub-continent. “No one could separate Kashmiris from the struggle of the Muhammad Hussain said that they would not left the Kashmiris alone unless they are liberated from Indian occupation. “It is now upto them that either they want to live with Pakistan or maintain their independent stature,” he said.

Mangla Sharma said that she is a proud Hindu in Pakistan and the Indian atrocities in Kashmir have reached to its final extent.

“India claims to be a Hindu majority state but this religion does not preach killings of innocents,” she said.