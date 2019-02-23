Share:

It could not have been a better sight than Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed sealing the fate of a HBL PSL match,

sending the last ball of the match over deep mid-wicket boundary to give Quetta Gladiators a three wicket win against Lahore Qalandars in Sharjah on Saturday.

Quetta, chasing 144 to win, needed three off the last ball from David Wiese and Sarfraz completed the task for Quetta's fourth win in as many games to keep them on top of the six-team HBL PSL table.

With that six Sarfraz finished with 52 not out off 36 balls with a six and four boundaries.

Lahore Qalandars found the going tough against an accurate Quetta bowling, riding on a laborious 40-ball 45 not out which were, uncharacteristically, without a six and had only two boundaries to post a modest 143-7 in their 20 overs after sent into bat.

Quetta have now chased down targets successfully in all four matches, winning by six, seven, eight wickets in the previous matches.

Quetta were in a spot of bother when they lost in-form Shane Watson off a third-ball duck and then the other two successful batsmen Rilee Rossouw (17) and Umar Akaml (nine departed soon to leave Quetta in a difficult situation at 3-53.

Ahsan Ali, who scored 29-ball 40 with two sixes and as many boundaries, fell to Sandeep Lamichanne and Dwayne Smith was run out for two, but the wily campaigner Sarfraz kept his nerves.

Sarfraz and Mohammad Nawaz (18-ball 19 with a six) took Quetta to within nine runs of victory. Quetta needed seven off the last over which started with Wiese bowling Anwar Ali with a yorker.

Sarfraz still knew a big hit could help Quetta cross the line and that he ultimately did, making Wiese -- who hit a last ball six in Lahore's win over Multan Sultans on Friday -- a villain from a hero.

Quetta kept their top position with the win. Peshawar Zalmi (two wins and two losses in four matches) are second, Islamabad United are third (two wins and two losses but ineferior net run-rate), Lahore are fourth

(three losses, two wins in five), Multan are fifth (two points from four) while Karachi Kings are sixth (two losses and one win from three matches).

Sarfraz praised opposition's bowling. "When you chase you need to keep wickets in hand, but today we lost wickets regularly because Lahore bowled well. In the end it was my day and I hit the needed runs," said Sarfraz.

Lahore's skipper Fakhar Zaman -- leading the side after De Villiers hurt his back and couldn't take the field -- admitted his team was short on runs. "We couldn't get a big total and that hurt us badly," said Fakhar.