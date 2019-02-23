Share:

ISLAMABAD - The local police have decided to enhance the security of VIPs including judges and police in the wake of threats to their lives as well.

Security at all police stations and other important police buildings would be enhanced to deal with any threat. IGP Islamabad, Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan chaired a high-level meeting in the backdrop of changing geo-strategic and regional security situation. He also directed the relevant officials to enhance the security of NAB office in Islamabad.

The meeting was attended by DIG Security Waqar Ahmad Chohan, DIG (Ops) Waqar Ud Din Syed, SSP (ITP) Farrukh Rasheed, SSP (Logistics) Irfan Tariq, AIG Ops Sardar Ghias Gul, SP Investigation Syed Mustafa Tanveer, Add. SP Security (Ops) Hassam Bin Iqbal and all zonal SPs. The IGP presided over the meeting. He lauded the teamwork displayed by DIGs and their team on the successful conclusion of the visit of Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman. The meeting was conducted in the perspective of changing geo-strategic/regional situation besides the attack on Rawalpindi police on Thursday. The meeting reviewed the existing security arrangements and the IGP directed both DIGs and zonal SPs to conduct a survey for effective utilization of resources. The IGP directed the high ups to brief Jawans and sensitize them about the heightened security. He maintained that VVIPs/VIPs and judges’ security may be re-visited and strengthen it on a priority basis. Furthermore, the police officers should also beef up their own security, security of police stations and police installations, the meeting agreed.Orders were issued by IGP for crime control and prevention as well. The IGP explicitly directed that crackdown against drug and land mafia should be initiated with renewed efforts and no stone should be left unturned in this regard. The IGP was of the view that citizens may be treated with dignity and respect.

Meanwhile, the IGP office issued transfer/posting orders of four officers of DSP level. According to the details, Ghulam Muhammad Baqir was transferred from Rescue-15 office to SDPO Sadar Circle, Arshad Mahmood has been transferred from SDPO Saddar Circle to Rescue-15, Arif Hussain Shah has been posted as DSP Investigation and Muhammad Ayub has been transferred from DSP Investigation to DSP SPG/SSG.