LAHORE - Phenomenal performance by professional golfer of the country Shabbir Iqbal of Islamabad helped him dominated the opening day of the JA Zaman Memorial Open Golf Championship here at Lahore Gymkhana golf course on Friday.

Shabbir dominated the flow of play with phenomenal and amazing command over his shot making and this is reflected in his score of gross 65, seven under par. In the course of the first round yesterday Shabbir had eight birdies, nine pars, and just one bogey on the 12th hole. Another outstanding feature was that he scored three successive birdies on the closing three holes, 16th, 17th and 18th.

Muhammed Naeem of Peshawar also played well as his score in the first round was gross 70, two under par. Mohammad Rehman of Royal Palm, who has now joined the professional ranks, was placed in third position behind Shabbir and Naeem. Rehman’s score in the first round was 71, one under par.

Muhammed Shahzad (Garrison), Amjad Yousaf (Karachi) and Danyaal Jehangir (Lahore Gymkhana) were bracketed at a score of par 72. At the score of 73 were Usman Ali (Garrison), Akber Mehroz (Gymkhana), Muhammed Akhter (Islamabad), Sajid Khan (Islamabad), Dilshad Ali (Karachi) and Waheed Baloch (Karachi).