Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Parliamentary Leader in Senate, Senator Sherry Rehman on Saturday criticized the former President Pervez Musharraf over his statements about Pakistan’s ties with Israel, a state Pakistan has refused to recognize since its inception.

In a statement, Sherry Rehman said, “Entire country is shell-shocked over Pervez Musharraf’s pro-Israel statements in his press conference. Israel cannot tolerate Palestinian Muslims, how would it ever tolerate a nuclear power like Pakistan?” The Senator also pointed out that the recent pro-Israel statement from Pervez Musharraf is not a first.

She said, “In 2005, it seemed like Pervez Musharraf’s regime tried to break the ice with Israel without any consultation, in what would have been a stark departure from Pakistan’s justified stand to support the Palestinian people. Such statements give credence to the controversy over Israeli journalist’s tweet that an Israeli jet had flown from Tel Aviv to Islamabad in October. The government must immediately respond and clarify Pakistan’s stance”.