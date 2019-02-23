Share:

A sixth victim died of food poisoning in Karachi Saturday morning after five members of her family died on Friday.

Bina Badruddin, 27, died at the Agha Khan University Hospital at 5am on Saturday after being diagnosed with food poisoning early Friday. Her five nieces and nephews died on Friday.

She was on the ventilator after being rushed to the hospital by her brother Faisal, the children’s father. She was from Balochistan’s Pishin and had arrived in Karachi Thursday night. Her body was sent to her hometown at 7am.

The family arrived in Karachi at around 11pm. On the way, they ate food at a street-side restaurant in Khuzdar at around 2pm and when they got to Karachi they ordered biryani from a restaurant in Saddar at around 11:30pm. The police say they ate at the Naubahar restaurant in Saddar, which is near the passport office.

The prayers were offered in Khanozai area of Balochistan and attended by a large number of people. The deceased include one-and-a-half-year-old Abdul Ali, four-year-old Aziz Faisal, six-year-old Aliya, seven-year-old Toheed and nine-year-old Salwa.

Police has recovered traces of more than eight tablets related to a pesticide containing aluminum phosphate. It is being assumed that the children’s death may have occurred from it. The samples of the pesticide have been sent to Karachi University laboratory.

The real cause of the deaths will come to light once the results of samples arrive. Police has re launched the investigation while considering the new evidences. Earlier it was reported that the children lost their lives after allegedly consuming toxic food of a biryani restaurant in Karachi. The affected family, belonging to Quetta, stayed at a hotel in Saddar and ate food from a nearby restaurant Thursday night. The mother felt unwell at 03:00 AM and was rushed to the Aga Khan Hospital.

The 28-year-old woman was admitted to the hospital where she was administered first aid. When the husband and wife returned to the hotel, they found out all five minors were dead and the paternal aunt could barely speak.

The man then took his five children and sister to AKUH again at around 10am where all children were pronounced dead and the woman was admitted in critical condition.