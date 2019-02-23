Share:

KARACHI (PR): Soneri Bank Limited posted profit before tax (PBT) of Rs. 2.905 billion and profit after tax (PAT) of Rs. 1.784 billion for the year 2018, as compared to Rs. 2.848 billion and Rs. 1.660 billion respectively in 2017. These results have consequently improved the Bank’s EPS from Rs. 1.5056 per share in 2017 to Rs. 1.6179 per share in 2018.The Board in its 167th meeting held on 22nd February 2019, approved the Bank’s audited financial statements for the year ended 31December 2018. The Board has also announced cash dividend for the year ended 31 December 2018 @ 10 percent i.e. Rs. 1.00/- per share.