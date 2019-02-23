Share:

LAHORE - Speakers at the annual NPT conference have urged the government to look after the poor as part of the PTI steps to make Pakistan a Madinah-like state.

Speaking at the Aiwan-e-Karkunan-e-Tehreek-e-Pakistan on Friday, Begum Majeeda Wyne called upon the participants to play their due role for making Pakistan an Islamic welfare state.

“All of us should show patriotism,” she added.

Senior journalist Mujeebur Rehman Shami laid stress on ensuring public service delivery.

He said Muhammad Ali Jinnah was very particular in maintaining his accounts as a political leader. Those following him in this respect can be counted on fingers, he added. He also stressed the need for adopting austerity.

He urged the government to control its expenditures and increase the income.

Professor Ataur Rehman said state of Madina was not only a government but a complete civilisation, which is equally respected today as it was 1400 years ago.

He said Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) had united various tribes into one under the Misaq-e-Madina that led to setting up of an exemplary state of Madina.

He said Pakistan can only progress if its people would follow the constitution.

The Khanwada-e-Hazrat Sultan Bahoo, Sahibzada Sultan Ahmed Ali, said the fundamental requirement of the state of Madina is to hand over the governance to the one deserving for it.

Convener of Women Wing of NPT Begum Mehnaz Rafi urged teachers to play their part for the cuase.

NPT top office bearers from other districts also participated in the discussion.

Justice (R) Khalilur Rehman Khan said at the seventh session entitled as “Kashmir Session” that independence of Indian-occupied Kashmir is an “unfinished agenda of the creation of Pakistan.”

NPT Vice Chairman Mian Farooq Altaf urged the people to boycott Indian products, including Indian movies and TV dramas.

Among others who spoke on the occasion included President TanzeemFikr-O-Nazar Sindh Professor Asghar Ali Mujahid, Kashmiri leaders Farooq Khan Azad, Syed NaseebUllahGardezi, President Nazaria-i-Pakistan Forum Kotli Professor Muhammad Abdullah, General Secretary Nazaria-i-Pakistan Forum MirpurZaheer Ahmed Jaral, President Nazaria-i-Pakistan Forum Multan Professor Hameed Raza Siddiqui, President Nazaria-i-Pakistan Forum PattokiWaqas Ahmed Khan and President Nazaria-i-Pakistan Forum Azad Kashmir MaulanaShafi Josh.

Commemorative shields were also distributed at the end. A large number of intellectuals, teachers, and people from different walks of life attended the conference.