KHAIRPUR - A laptops distribution ceremony was held at Khairpur Collage of Agriculture Engineering and Technology on Friday.

KCAET Principal Dr Mohammad Ibrahim Keerio was the chief guest on the occasion and he distributed laptops among 30 students of the college.

Addressing the ceremony, Dr Mohammad Ibrahim Keerio said that information technology has brought up revolution in agriculture science. He said that all the developed countries are using information technology in agriculture field to enhance their various agriculture products earning foreign revenue from it. He said that during the formative phase of our independent agriculture sector contributed lion share in our GDP but it has declined today due to not giving priority to the agriculture sector.

He said that still a large number of our population has dwelled in our rural areas and they have engaged with the agriculture sector. He said that there is a lot of potential in the agriculture sector and there is dire need of to use modern agriculture technology in various agriculture sectors to earn foreign revenue from it and to cope with the current financial crisis being faced by our country.

He said that Israel and other European states are earning huge amount of foreign revenue for their countries modernising agriculture sector and they are cultivating various crops in hilly terrain and using modern applications of the agriculture science.

He said that Pakistan is blessed four climatic seasons which are suitable for various crops and due to lack of modern agriculture technology we are not able to meet the demands of our population to produce more vegetables.

He emphasised upon students to do more focus on research-based education and said that the agriculture university of Tandojam under the leadership of vice-chancellor Dr Mujeeb-ud-din Sahari Memon providing all modern facilities of education to students in KCAET College and in other colleges.

Dr Barkat Qureshi said that Sindh Agriculture University of Tandojam has successfully distributed laptops among graduation students degree holders under the PM Scheme in KCAET college.

He said that it is information technology age and no sector can progress without modern information technology including agriculture sector.