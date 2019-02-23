Share:

KARACHI - The Karachi University and Telenor Microfinance Bank Limited Friday inked Memorandum of Understanding. The MoU signing ceremony was held at the Vice Chancellor Secretariat.

Karachi University’s Students Advisor Dr Syed Asim Ali and Regional Head, South, Telenor Microfinance Bank, Ali Raza Shah signed the MoU. According to the MoU, Telenor Microfinance Bank would offer scholarships to students and also facilitate students, faculty members and canteens with Easy Paisa Mobile Account service.

Telenor Microfinance Bank in collaboration with the University of Karachi would also arrange training workshops and seminars. The Regional Head, South, Telenor Microfinance Bank, Ali Raza Shah, offered Karachi University to facilitate the University regarding digitalising libraries and other departments. He also offered to initiate projects with mutual understanding.

Meanwhile, the KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan, said that despite the financial crunch, Karachi University is determined to provide better services and environment to students and teachers.

He mentioned that the industries should come forward and work along with academia for financial growth of the business units and country. He observed that there is dire need to bring industries and universities closer so that students could learn about work and industries would get cheapest solution of their problems.

DPA announces result: The Department of Public Administration, University of Karachi, on Friday announced the results of its students’ executive council elections. The voting process was started at 10am and continued till 4pm.

The newly elected members would run the office for one year.

As per result declared by the DPA Students Advisor Dr Mustafa Haider, Shehryar Khan clinched 326 votes and elected as the President, Faizan Mustafa Tanoli bagged 313 votes and elected as General Secretary (Morning) while Syed Hannain Wajid collected 227 votes and elected as General Secretary (Evening).

Meanwhile, Muhammad Soaib received 289 votes and elected as Treasurer, Maham Saleem got 276 votes and elected as Joint Secretary (Morning) and S M Raza got 260 votes and elected Joint Secretary (Evening).

The Chairman, DPA, KU, Dr Khalid Iraqi, said that the department is holding these elections on regular basis and such elections are helpful in spreading awareness about the democratic system and values.

The elections were held on non-political basis and students were advised to present their manifestos and ideas for betterment of students’ society and varsity.

“It also brings out leadership qualities among the students. These elections are also message to the world that despite lack of resources KU’s departments are playing major roles in enhancing student’s skills and personalities.”