KARACHI - Target killings continued in the metropolis as two more people killed in an armed attack on Friday.

According to police, the incident took place when the victims were returning on a Suzuki high-roof van after having a lunch at a restaurant in New Karachi area and at least two armed men riding a motorcycle opened indiscriminate fire at them.

As a result, 35-year-old Naseebullah, Noor Ali, 40 had been died at the spot while Rafiq Noor, 40, was wounded critically.

Reacting on information, a contingent of police reached the site and collected the evidences.

According to SHO Khushal Khan, the victims killed in the incident were the residents of Fishery area and were also associated in a business in Fisheries, adding that the victims came to visit his relative in UP Morr area in North Karachi.

The officer said that the victims offered Friday prayers at Siddiq-e-Akbar Masjid in Nagan Chowrangi and later returning to home after having a lunch at their relative’s hotel when at least two armed men riding a motorcycle targeted them.

The police also claimed to have recovered at least five empties of the 9mm pistol from the crime scene. Police investigators suspected that the incident apparently occurred over personal enmity while the case was being investigated from different angles.