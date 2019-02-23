Share:

ISLAMABAD : Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor has said that former Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief Lt-Gen (Retd) Asad Durrani has been found guilty of violating the military code of conduct. He also confirmed arrests of two senior army officials on charges of espionage. Briefly referring to the inquiry conducted against Lt-Gen (Retd) Asad Durrani during his media briefing in Rawalpindi on Friday, the DG ISPR said that the military’s inquiry had found Lt Gen Durrani guilty of violating the military code of conduct in the process of writing the book.

“Consequently he is no more entitled to pension and other allowances”, he added.

He said the court had prescribed the relevant punishment in the case — that Lt Gen Durrani’s pension and other allowances and benefits be withdrawn, but his rank remains intact.

His name is also on the no-fly list, but “we will talk to the Interior Ministry about whether to keep it there or not,” Maj Gen Ghafoor added.

Former ISI chief spymaster had co-authored a book, The Spy Chronicles, with Amarjit Singh Dulat, former chief of Indian spy agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW).

Answering another question, the DG ISPR also confirmed the arrests of two senior army officials on charges of espionage but said: “there is no network between them”.

The army chief has ordered a Field General Court Marshall, which is in process in the two separate cases. No additional information was offered as to who the officers were, or which country they were spying for.