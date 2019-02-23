Share:

ISLAMABAD - In The Presence Of Rumi, a daylong workshop on understanding the poetry of Maulana Rumi was arranged by RUNG School of Music and Arts here Friday for poetry and literature lovers. The workshop was part of weekly series of lectures by professor Jawad Hamdani for facilitating people in the field of poetry and literature.

The session covered poetry and literature on Hafiz Shirazi, Shams Tabrizi, Maulana Rumi, Sheikh Saadi, Amir Khusro and other Persian Sufi scholars by Dr Jawad Hamdani who is an alumni of Tehran university.

He holds PhD in Persian language and literature. He also graduated from the same university in the field of Islamic Philosophy and has been teaching Persian language and literature at undergraduate and post-graduate levels for last fourteen years. He has contributed to four books and worked as a consultant with PPAF and also known as TV/Radio host.

RUNG School of Music and Arts is an independent school for visual, performing and applied arts located in Islamabad offering Music, Photography, Painting and Visual Art Classes to art lovers.