LOS ANGELES (CM) - Zendaya has been named Lancome’s latest global beauty ambassador. The 22-year-old actress joins the star-studded line-up of spokesmodels for the prestige French cosmetics brand and feels ‘’honoured’’ to join a line-up of ‘’iconic women’’ that has included the likes of Julia Roberts, Kate Winslet, Isabella Rossellini, Penelope Cruz and Lupita Nyong’o. In a statement, she said: ‘’It’s a huge honour to be able to represent a brand like Lancôme and join such an incredible line-up of iconic women.’’

The brand also admitted that they were excited to have ‘The Greatest Showman’ star join their prestigious brand.

Lancome Global Brand President Françoise Lehmann added: ‘’We look forward to a joyous future with Zendaya, whose charisma, influence in film, music and fashion is undoubted. Zendaya brings a youthful and a unique approach to beauty that perfectly complements Lancome’s vision and creativity.’’ The ‘Small Foot’ star has been named the brand’s youngest global ambassador.

Zendaya has also teamed up with Tommy Hilfiger for an exclusive Spring 2019 TommyXZendaya capsule collection, and she says that her new range - which is available from size 4 to 24 and features silhouettes and rainbow stripes - is made to empower women. Zendaya said: ‘’The most important thing to me is that these clothes feel timeless, and whoever puts it on feels powerful and confident. ‘’I’ve learned about what it really takes to make a garment. Even something as simple as a plain white tee takes so much more time, people and energy then you’d think, and every job is crucial.’’