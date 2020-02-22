Share:

ISLAMABAD-Islamabad police on Saturday arrested 18 outlaws in the city and recovered stolen bike, narcotics, fake currency and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said.

Following directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan and DIG (Operations) Waqar ud din Syed, Islamabad police is maintaining high vigilance in the city, according to the officials.

According to details, Tarnol police arrested an accused Saddam Hussain and recovered snatched motorbike and a 30-bore pistol from him, while the police also arrested seven persons for violation of section 144.

Khanna police arrested two accused Muhammad Haider and Muhammad Nasir involved in aerial firing and recovered two pistols from their possession. Secretariat police arrested Johar Abbas and recovered 240 gram hashish and fake currency from him while the police also arrested Haider Ali and recovered 32-bore revolver from his possession.

Bhara Kahu police arrested an accused Adeel and recovered 1.1kg hashish from him. Karachi Company police arrested Aslam and recovered 180 gram heroin from him. Sabzi Mandi police arrested Noman and recovered one 30-bore pistol from him.

Nilor police arrested two accused Muhammad Hanif and Sajid Rehim and recovered two 30-bore pistols from their possession. Sihala police arrested Fakhar Waseem involved in flying kites.

Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud din Syed has directed all station house officers for effective crackdown against their involvement in drug-peddling activities. He asked for renewed efforts to curb such practices.

He said that performance of police officials would be reviewed on continuous basis and stern action to be initiated against those involved in selling or flying kites and aerial firing.

The DIG also categorically asked all the police officials to focus on resolving public complaints and take every possible step to provide maximum relief to the citizens.