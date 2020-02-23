Share:

ABBOTTABAD - Two District Police Officers (DPO) of Haripur and Battagram including 12 others of the province on Saturday transferred and posted.

Inspector General (IG) police KPK Sana Ullah Ab­bassi notified the transfer and posting of 12 DPOs of the province including two of Hazara division.

DPO Haripur Dr. Zahidullah transferred to Lakki Marwat, while DPO Battagram Abdul Raoof Babar Qaisrani transferred to AIG establishment.

DPO Swat Ishfaq Anwar transferred to Haripur and Tariq Sohail AIG Welfare to DPO Battagram.

The KP government has transferred 12 police of­ficers of grade 18 and 19 and notified their postings.

Meanwhile, five milk sellers arrested and seven shops sealed during a crackdown on Saddar Cantt area here on Saturday.

Cantonment Magistrate Quratul Ain and Assistant Director Food Authority Asad Ali, Food Safety Of­ficers Ruqia Nawaz and Muhammad Ziafat Naeem during crackdown on milk sellers in Fawara Chowk, Kala Bar, Stadium Chowk and other areas arrested five milk sellers while selling adulterated milk, the spokesperson said.