LAHORE - President Dr Arif Alvi has stressed the need for giving due attention and care to special persons. Speaking at a seminar on “Autism and Child Psychiatry” at Fountain House on Saturday, he said that burden of psychiatric ailment was alarmingly high across the globe. Dr Arif Alvi also inaugurated a block of the Fountain House and visited its different wards. President would stay in Lahore for a couple of days. He would preside over convocation of Fatima Jinnah Medical University at Aiwan-e-Iqbal today and address inaugural session of 12th annual Nazria Pakistan Conference at Aiwan-e-Karkunan-e-Tehreek-e-Pakistan tomorrow. “About 30 to 40 percent population in the world is suffering from different mental disorders including autism. Special persons are part of the society. They deserve proper attention and care,” said Dr Arif Alvi, a dentist by profession. He stressed the need of creating job opportunities for special persons to make them useful citizens. He suggested setting up call centers to help these people. He urged the people to watch behavior of family members closely and he should immediately contact qualified psychiatrist in case of autistic problems. He also suggested remaining careful in the presence of children as they were keen observers of their parents. “Children visualize behaviour of their parents and environment at homes,” he said. The President was all praise for the Fountain House for providing matchless treatment and training facilities for autistic children. “These people are doing great services for the nation,” he said. while stressing the need for establishing more such institutions to ensure provision of quality treatment facilities to every child suffering from autism.