ISLAMABAD - At least 45 graft suspects in fake bank accounts scam have filed applications in different accountability courts seeking relief under the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) amendment Ordinance 2019, The Nation has learnt it reliably.

According to the documents, 100 accused facing high profile corruption cases by NAB have filed applications in different accountability courts seeking relief under the National Accountability (Second Amendment) Ordinance, 2019.

According to documents, the number of applications requesting acquittal in the wake of the NAB amended ordinance has jumped to 100 and 45 accused have linked with fake bank accounts scam and 15 accused in rental power corruption scam.

Earlier, the NAB Rawalpindi had also claimed that it had recovered Rs13 billion, 2300 Kanal land in different areas of Karachi, arrested 39 accused persons, placed names of 41 accused on Exit Control List, filed six corruption references and authorised 21 inquiries and 12 investigations in fake bank accounts scam.

It had also filed six corruption references in the Accountability Courts Islamabad against ex-president Asif Ali Zardari, Faryal Talpur, Abdul Ghani Majeed, Younus Kadwai, Hussain Lawai and others which are under trial as per law in same case.

The documents disclosed that those who have sought relief included former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf in six corruption references, Tahir Basharat Cheema in two cases, Col (R) Subhan Sadiq, Khalil Ahmad, Saleem Arif, Iqbal Ali Shah, Razi Abbas, Murtaza Malik, Saleem Arif, Iqbal Ali Shah, Rasheed Ahmed, Hussain Syed, Matanat Ali, Naeem Khan, Shafiq uz Zaman, Muhammas Aijaz Haroon, Aftab Ahmad, Anwar Abbasi, Muhammad Aslam, Tariq Hassan Gilani, Wazir Ali Bhayo, Anwar Abbasi, Muhammad Aslam, Abdul Ghani Majeed, the principal accused in the fake bank accounts and money laundering case, Minahal Majeed, senior PTI leader Liaquat Ali Jatoi, PPP senior leader Sharjeel Inam Memon, Hassan Aly Memon and Ghulam Shabbir, Javed Feroz, Shahid Feroz, Rizwan Feeroz, Qadeer Batlay, Muhammad Ali Javaid, Shabnam Iftikhar, Humayun Faiz Rasool, Col Wakeel Khan Afridi, Fakhar Zaman, Kamran Saeed, Abdul Majid Alvi, Abdul Shafique and Muhamamd Saleem.

According to the NAB Amendment Ordinance 2019, the Bureau cannot freeze properties of the government employees without court orders.

If NAB fails to complete investigation against a suspect within three months, the accused will be entitled to bail. The NAB jurisdiction over matters relating to imports and levy has been curtailed.

The accused sought acquittal with the plea that the new NAB ordinance has provided relief to public office holders.

The accused in 25 different corruption references have approached relevant courts for their acquittal under the new law so far.

Well placed sources said the Bureau has prepared its response in all of these applications, including some known corruption cases of mega money laundering through fake bank accounts and rental power.