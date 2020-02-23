Share:

PESHAWAR - At least nine labour­ers lost their lives and eight others sustained critical in­juries, when a marble mine caved in due to land sliding in Buner district on Satur­day afternoon. According to details, the ill-fated incident happened in Chalicar marble mine situated in Bampokha area of district Buner. Dis­trict Police Officer Khalid So­hail confirmed the incident and said that some nine la­bourers have so far been re­covered from the mine. It has been learnt unofficial­ly that at least 30 labourers were busy in working when the mine collapsed. Soon af­ter the incident, rescue oper­ation was started to retrieve the labourers trapped un­der the debris. The police of­ficials said that four critical­ly injured have been referred to Peshawar and four more to district headquarters hospi­tal Dagar. The seven labour­ers, out of the total nine, who died in the happening were identified as Qadim Khan, Fazal Ghani, Hazrat Hussain, Kamran, Mughzal, Farman and Syed Rehman. Later on, their dead bodies were shift­ed to their hometowns.