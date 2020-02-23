PESHAWAR - At least nine labourers lost their lives and eight others sustained critical injuries, when a marble mine caved in due to land sliding in Buner district on Saturday afternoon. According to details, the ill-fated incident happened in Chalicar marble mine situated in Bampokha area of district Buner. District Police Officer Khalid Sohail confirmed the incident and said that some nine labourers have so far been recovered from the mine. It has been learnt unofficially that at least 30 labourers were busy in working when the mine collapsed. Soon after the incident, rescue operation was started to retrieve the labourers trapped under the debris. The police officials said that four critically injured have been referred to Peshawar and four more to district headquarters hospital Dagar. The seven labourers, out of the total nine, who died in the happening were identified as Qadim Khan, Fazal Ghani, Hazrat Hussain, Kamran, Mughzal, Farman and Syed Rehman. Later on, their dead bodies were shifted to their hometowns.
February 23, 2020
