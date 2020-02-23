Share:

Rahim yar khan - CEO Health Dr. Sakhawat Ali Randhawa has said that during the current polio eradication campaign a record 9.93 million children under the age of five were oral vaccinated against polio, including around 13,000 gypsies. Speaking exclusively to “The Nation” on saturday he said that the campaign had initially set a target of polio oral vaccination for 9.55 million children, but the teams of the health department & social workers, in order to make the campaign more successful, more than 993,000 children were oral vaccinated against polio. In addition to administrating polio drops to children which are at their homes or schools, teams were specially administered polio drops to children traveling by buses, wagons or by trains across the district. He told that children residing in Cholistan areas where transport facilities were very rare also administrated oral polio drops specially. He added that parents of 270 children initially refused to administer polio drops to their children who were completely satisfied afterwards and then all these children administrated polio drops. On this occasion, he appealed to the people where polio has not yet been eradicated that it was the responsibility of all parents to administer polio drops to their children at all costs.