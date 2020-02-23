Share:

Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday said that the army was aware of all the threats to security and sovereignty of Pakistan and capable of thwarting such threats, irrespective of the cost.

The Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad had completed its three years after it was launched on Feb 22, 2017 across the country, an Inter-Services Public Relations press release quoted Gen Bajwa as saying.

The operation had consolidated gains of previous operations, indiscriminately eliminating residual and latent threat of terrorism and ensuring security of Pakistan’s Borders, he said.

The COAS said that in this journey from terrorism to tourism, security forces and intelligence agencies, backed by the entire nation, had achieved unparalleled success at a monumental cost paid in men and material.

“Tributes to our martyrs, our real heroes, our pride. We also salute our resilient nation in defeating extremist ideology and for unflinching support to the armed forces,” he added.

The army chief said that gains of two decades of the “war on terror” would be consolidated to achieve enduring peace and stability both for Pakistan and the region.