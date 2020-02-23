Share:

Islamabad - An inquiry report in recent fire incident inside the parliament lodges pointed out that the fire originated from a water geyser and then spread to other areas of the suit number A-302—causing a total loss of Rs.3.095million. The fire erupted on Tuesday inside a family suit number 302, which is situated on the third floor of block A in the Parliament Lodges and it is allotted to the Spokesperson Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Spokesperson and MNA Marriyum Aurangzeb. Though, the fire was controlled within an hour but the Speaker National Assembly Asad Qasir directed CDA to submit inquiry report regarding said incident.