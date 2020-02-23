Share:

LAHORE - Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan on Saturday declared a health emergency in districts bordering Iran as the death toll from novel coronavirus in the neighbouring country rose to five people.

According to a statement issued from the CM’s office, at least 28 cases have so far been confirmed in bordering Iran with people being treated for the virus-- which first emerged in China-- in at least four different cities including the capital, Tehran.

Pakistan has yet no confirmed cases of coronavirus on its soil. CM Jam Kamal Khan also contacted Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday to discuss the steps his government was taking to control the virus spreading over the border into the province, the CM said in a Twitter post.

“Had communication with PM and Federal health minister on Coronavirus... from first day all precautionary steps being taken,” he tweeted and added that dedicated teams were fully vigilant with all precautions in place for an emergency.