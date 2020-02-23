Share:

US Senator Bernie Sanders has declared victory in the Democratic Caucus in Nevada. With 22 percent of precincts reporting, Sanders is gaining 46 percent, followed by former US Vice President Joe Biden with 24 percent, former South Bend mayor Pete Buttigieg (14 percent) and Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass) with 14 percent, according to the projections by Edison Research.

Breaking: We won Nevada! We are building an unprecedented grassroots movement, and together, there is nothing we cannot accomplish. Let’s take the next step and win it all. Chip in here: https://t.co/K75dGyYsR6 pic.twitter.com/1sEuhgy9Kb — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) February 23, 2020

Sanders was projected to win the Democratic Caucus in Nevada with 55.3 percent, Fox News reported on Saturday. Joe Biden was supposed to come in second place with 17.5 percent, Elizabeth Warren was expected to gain 9.4 percent and Pete Buttigieg - 8.5 percent.

MSNBC also projected Sanders to win with 44.7 percent, followed by Biden (19.5 percent), Buttigieg (15.6 percent) and Warren (11.8 percent). He was gaining the largest support share among Hispanics, voters aged between 17 and 44, and non-college graduates.

According to Politico, Sanders was expected to win in Nevada gaining 54.1 percent, followed by Biden, Warren, and Buttigieg.

Meanwhile, an Edison Research poll said Sanders is leading in the first preference vote, obtaining the largest support share from Hispanics, union families, and white college-educated women. It also says that the senator has obtained the largest share of votes from all age groups, except those over 65. Among the moderates in the Nevada entrance poll, the vote was largely split between Sanders, Biden, and Buttigieg.

Mayor of New York City Bill de Blasio took to Twitter to slam Buttigieg and show his support for Sanders, assuming that he could beat Trump with a team of "true multi-racial coalition of working Americans".

Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump also took to Twitter to congratulate Bernie on the projected win.

Looks like Crazy Bernie is doing well in the Great State of Nevada. Biden & the rest look weak, & no way Mini Mike can restart his campaign after the worst debate performance in the history of Presidential Debates. Congratulations Bernie, & don’t let them take it away from you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 22, 2020

Nevada voters went to the polls for their caucus on Saturday, with 36 of the state's 48 delegates to be chosen based on the results of the voting.

Earlier, Sanders won the popular vote by a clear margin in both the first and second rounds in Iowa and held a narrow victory in New Hampshire. In Iowa, however, he got fewer delegates despite beating Buttigieg in total votes.

Sanders comes from the "socialist wing" of the Democratic party and has been criticised by other Democratic candidates for the costs of his Medicare for All, which could mean higher corporate taxes, while his programme also includes other social safety net plans, greater regulation around stock buybacks and corporate governance.