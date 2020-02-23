Share:

Bulgaria is keen to develop mutual trade ties with Pakistan and it can act as a gateway to Europe for Sialkot exporters, said Bulgarian Ambassador in Pakistan Aleksandar Parashkevov.

Addressing the business community at the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) on Saturday, he called upon Sialkot exporters to explore trade markets of Bulgaria to strengthen bilateral trade.

The ambassador further promised easy access for Sialkot-made products to Bulgaria and Europe. He said his country was interested in launching joint ventures in different fields in Pakistan. Parashkevov stressed that the time was ripe to further strengthen mutual trade ties. He also highlighted key areas of investments in Bulgaria like education, tourism and surgical industry.

He also invited a trade delegation under the umbrella of the SCCI to visit Bulgaria, and explore investment and business opportunities.

Speaking on the occasion, SCCI President Muhammad Ashraf Malik said that the total trade volume between Pakistan and Bulgaria remained at $34.78 million in fiscal year 2018-19. However, he added that there was massive potential to increase the volume of bilateral trade.

“Both sides need to ponder on developing a strategy for bringing improvements,” he added.He pointed out that Pakistan and Bulgaria enjoyed friendly ties, built upon mutual respect and a convergence of views on global and regional developments. He said both countries should facilitate single country exhibitions and encourage frequent exchanges of trade delegations. Earlier, the envoy visited leading industrial units in the city.

Visit to SIMAP

Earlier, the ambassador also visited Surgical Instruments Manufacturers Association of Pakistan (SIMAP) and stressed that Bulgaria was keen to develop mutual trade ties as well as business-to-business contacts with Pakistan. He urged Sialkot-based surgical instrument manufacturers and exporters to explore the untapped trade potential of the Bulgarian market. He further called for uplifting bilateral trade between the two countries.

Parashkevov pointed out that his country was keen to initiate joint ventures in different fields in Pakistan.

He assured that his country would help promote Sialkot’s surgical instrument industry in the world and also provide easy access to Bulgarian and EU markets.