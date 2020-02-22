Share:

ISLAMABAD-A four-member committee constituted to carryout scrutiny of housing societies and projects has started detailed survey of housing societies located in Islamabad.

During this survey, the committee is inspecting the utilisation of plots and areas reserved for amenities and other such facilities mandatory as per approved layout plan of different projects and societies.

The committee is conducting visits of different sites for physical verification.

During the first three days of the survey, committee members reviewed CBR Housing Society and Aghosh I-Housing Society located in Zone V of Islamabad

The survey indicated that the construction within these housing societies was not in accordance with the CDA’s approved layout plan. The amenities plots allocated for public interest in both housing societies do not meet the CDA’s planned criteria.

Those plots include plots for graveyards, parks and playgrounds, health facilities and sewerage treatment plants.

The survey has revealed that CBR Housing Society currently has around 6,000 people living in 800 residential units, while in the Aghosh I - 300 units have 2,000 inhabitants.

The CBR Housing Society has a private school and a 100-bed hospital and two small parks besides a government school while the Aagosh I-Housing Society lacks the facilities of public utility.

Both the housing societies have built partial commercial areas while graveyard and parks have been proposed by these housing societies in areas where the land is controversial.

According to the CDA by-laws, each society is to allocate 2 per cent of its area for graveyard, but CBR has a partial graveyard whereas, Aghosh-I has no facility for its residents.

Both housing societies have an underground network of electricity, gas, water and sewerage.

It is important to note that the four-member committee is visiting various housing societies in Islamabad to observe the construction activities in accordance with the layout plan of these societies.

The committee will submit its report after conducting a detailed survey of all housing societies. Other members of the committee include CDA Director Programming and Evaluation, Deputy Director Master Plan, and a representative from ICT’s Registrar Cooperative Housing society Department.

In addition, the committee will also inspect various projects being created in housing societies to identify violations of building by-laws.

The exercise is being carried out to ensure the proper utilisation of areas/plots reserved for amenities including graveyard, schools, hospitals, parks, grounds and other urban facilities in these housing societies, so that residents of the societies could be provided all facilities within the area of their residence.