MUZAFFARGARH-Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar during his visit to the city on Saturday announced establishment of a university here. He said that after establishment of university, there would be no need for students hailing from the district to go to other universities for seeking higher education. The CM expressed these views while presiding over meeting at Muzaffargarh Circuit House. The chief minister also performed ground breaking of various uplift projects.

The CM Buzdar also announced construction of two-way road from Alipur to Muzaffargarh and give the status of Tehsil to Chowk Sarwar Shaheed. The chief minister announced establishment of Industrial State in Muzaffargarh which would be set-up on 400 acres land. Employment opportunities would be created this way on large scale, the CM hoped. He said that parks would be constructed at Head Punjnad and Head Taunsa to promote tourism.

Usman Buzdar inaugurated up-gradation work of rural health centre projects in Shah Jamal and Muzaffargarh and Rescue 1122 service in Kot Addu and Jatoi. He also performed ground breaking of Jatoi to Sethari Road which would be constructed at the cost of Rs80 million.

The CM also planted a tree in circuit house premises. The chief minister said that work on development package worth Rs 19 billion was underway for progress and prosperity of masses of the district.

Parliamentarians, Commissioner DG Khan, RPO and DC Muzaffargarh were present on this occasion. The CM also paid visit to district headquarters hospital and opened

projects at gynae ward and labour room and reviewed other facilities there. He inquired after the health of patients and asked them about the health facilities. He said that incumbent government was bringing revolutionary steps in health sector and assured that quality health facilities would be ensured.

Usman Buzdar also inaugurated Qasr-e-Behbood and visited class rooms set-up for the training of women and inquire about their issues. He said that the PTI government was making all out efforts to provide relief to the common man. The free of cost training was being imparted to women at the centre while the project was completed with the cost of Rs 60 million.

The chief minister said that the training about eight various programmes was being imparted to women according to need of market and assured that more facilities would be extended there.

The women present there thanked the CM for visiting the centre and listening to their problems. The CM also inaugurated first ever of its kind facilitation centre set up for public at the Deputy Commissioner office and reviewed facilities there. He also paid a visit to Saddar police station where a police squad presented him guard of honour.