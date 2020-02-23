Share:

LAHORE - Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has announced a number of development projects during his visit to Muzaffargarh on Saturday. He also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various public welfare schemes.

Chief Minister gave formal approval for setting up University, construction of dual carriageway from Alipur to Muzaffargarh, awarding status of tehsil to Chowk Sarwar Shaheed and establishing industrial estate. He also visited DHQ Hospital and inaugurated the newly constructed gynae ward and labour room and inspected the medical facilities being provided over there. He said that the government was bringing revolutionary changes in the health sector and quality healthcare facilities in Muzaffargarh would be ensured. He also inaugurated Qasar e Behbood and visited stitching centre, beautician training centre, art & graphic and computer centre there. He also inquired about the problems of the women getting vocational training in the centre.

Usman Buzdar said that the government was creating ease for all segments of the society as looking after the public was the basic responsibility of the state.

“Training is being imparted to the women in eight different skills and this project cost Rs60 million. Facility being provided at the institute will be further improved,” he said.

The chief minister also inaugurated first of its kind Sahulat Centre, set up in Deputy Commissioner Office and inspected the facilities being provided to the people over there. He said that domicile, certified/attested documents, firearm license, NOC for the new petrol pump, benevolent fund and other facilities would be provided at this centre.

Public problem should be redressed immediately and facilities on the bus stand should be reviewed before issuing route permit, he said.

Usman Buzdar also visited Sadar Police Station. On the request of an accused, he directed DPO to hold immediately inquiry of the matter and said he could not see any innocent behind the bars.

In DC office, the Chief Minister called a woman complainant namely Naseem Akhtar, who told him that she was from Lahore and her land was illegally occupied. The Chief Minister directed DC to personally probe the matter and assured her providing justice. He also listened to the problems of youth who complained about receiving threats of murder.

The CM directed DPO to take legal action against the responsible. He also visited court of Deputy Commissioner Revenue, listened to a woman complainant and issued instructions for the redressal of her grievances.

He inspected the control room of Rescue 1122 and inaugurated the upgradation projects of Rural Health Centers of Shah Jamal and Khangarh. He also inaugurated Rescue 1122 in Kot Addu and Jatoi. He laid the foundation stone of road from Jatoi to Sathari which would be completed at a cost of Rs80 million.

He inaugurated a plantation campaign by planting sapling in Circuit House. He said that work was being carried out on a development package of Rs19 billion for the progress and prosperity of the people of Muzaffargarh.

While talking to MNAs, MPAs, he said that students of Muzaffargarh would not be needed to go to other cities for the higher education after setting up university. He further said that number of jobs would be generated by setting up of industrial estate on 400 acres of land.

Repair and construction of roads of Muzaffargarh would be started. Special beautification package would be given to every city. He announced making 16000 appointments in police department. Parks would be established in Head Punjnad and Taunsa for the promotion of tourism. “Muzaffargarh is very close to my heart and I considered it my home. Time has come that grievances of Muzaffargarh should be redressed. We will do whatever it required for the development and prosperity,” he said.

The CM was briefed that Gender Crime Cell had been set up in every police station of the city. He was further informed that city was being monitored through cameras under smart city project.

The CM also gave away cheque for Rs 2.4 million as financial assistance to the heirs of deceased who lost their lives due to collapse of a building. He expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of previous human lives and extended heartfelt sympathies with the heirs of bereaved family.