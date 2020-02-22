Share:

Global unity is still missing on Coronavirus (COVID-19), worst enemy of world in 2020 that massacred hundreds and sickened thousands of people in China and worldwide. Ominousness is that spillover looms large and world is busy in witch hunt and point-scorning.

Before it is too late, let the realization prevail that Coronavirus is a global challenge that needs global harmony and coordinated measures with ultimate sense of seriousness exhibiting unified trust and understanding. Behold it does not know boundaries of China. It has innate tendency to sneak into every part of world.

Even if it is hypothesized that Chinese local government committed laxity in the beginning, turned a blind eye to early warning of Dr. Li Wenliang who died of same infection, responsible may be brought to justice sooner or later. However, it is common sense when person has life-threats due to sickness you will not punish the person for delinquencies that led to horrendous ailment rather first step will be to provide him medical aid through set procedure to help him to regain wellness.

Sensing dearth in global response and spiral politicization, WHO chief Dr Tedros, who launched a $675m coronavirus appeal, had to say in response to a question asked by media person “The virus is a common enemy,”. “Let’s not play politics here, he added.

Internationally it is recommended in case of health issues to let World Health Organization (WHO) take a lead. America, EU, Asia, Africa and other continents have deep trust on the credibility of The WHO. However United States disregarded a key recommendation of the UN public health body to avoid banning flights to and from China because there is “little public health benefit” in so doing.

World Health Organization (WHO) director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus firmly recommended for no evacuation from Wuhan issuing alarm that people need to stay calm instead of triggering overreaction. However, many developed countries shrugged it off. Later trend was followed by other.

Meanwhile when Pakistan government, abiding by WHO instruction, decided not to evacuate Pakistani Students in Wuhan, Hubei, epic center of Coronavirus (COVID-19), India abetted panic-stricken Pakistani Students with provoking them that if Pakistan shies away flying them back, it will help Pakistani students to evacuate.

WHO has already name the coronavirus as COVID-19 instead of Wuhan Virus and China Coronavirus. AN official of WHO said “we had to find a name that did not refer to a geographical location, an animal, an individual or group of people and which is also pronounceable and related to the disease. Having a name matters to prevent the use of other names that can be inaccurate or stigmatising. It also gives us a standard format to use for any future coronavirus outbreaks,”.

However, a number of international media houses and governments that have inborn antipathy against China, like to name it as Wuhan Virus or China Coronavirus.

Overwhelmed with despicable flaks to settle some scores, critics have launched a smearing campaign against China’s response to beat Coronavirus. The vilification drive is still on full swing which showcases that local officials remained slow to the reports of virus spread and silenced those who tried to warn. They accused Chinese government led by President Xi Jinping of muffling dissenting voices on Social media misbelieving that efforts are afoot to cover up official negligence. They have also alleged that China has been fudging the numbers of fatalities and confirmed cases.

Later when WHO chief debunked all myths and speculations, they blasted him for praising China’s governance system to which they call “dictatorship”. Some media painted WHO chief as detractors, Dr Tedros is guilty of praising a state whose controlling instincts may have helped the virus multiply.

Outbreak of such deadliest Virus was impending and it could have originated anywhere. Between 2011 and 2018, the WHO tracked 1,483 epidemic events in 172 countries and warned that epidemic-prone diseases such as flu and its more feared cousins SARS and MERS, “will be harbingers of a new era of high-impact, potentially fast-spreading outbreaks that will be more frequently detected and increasingly difficult to manage.

But globally it is portrayed that China is a sinner and let this virus took the birth and spread over. Even a lunatic will never believe in the narrative that at the time, China is taking center stage by its outstanding geopolitical, geo-economic and geostrategic progress with growing GDP, worldwide trade, scientific & technological advancements under CPC and Xi’ leadership, how does it may let virus throw the spanner in the work.

In order to ensure transparency and justice, China has initiated probe to trace criminal oblivion. The WHO’s teams have also arrived in China for inclusive cooperation on the issue.

According to Chinese Ambassador to the U.S. Cui Tiankai Cui during his media interaction, Li Wenliang, the late doctor who sounded the alarm about a possible “SARS-like” disease at the early stages of the outbreak, was a good doctor, and said he felt really sad for his death.

“As a doctor, he could find things from specific cases. But for the government to make any alert, any announcement, they need more evidence. They have to base themselves on scientific analysis,” Cui said.

“It was very tragic for us that he, in his work, lost his life. But I think he was one of the good doctors. There are tens of thousands of them still working at the front line, still risking their own lives to save other people.”

Expressing his views that China neither hide facts over the issue nor shy away welcoming foreign experts in mainland, he said that China welcomed all experts from every part of world even from America.

Everybody suffers in such situations. According to the first report of the Global Preparedness Monitoring Board issued last September, estimated costs of past similar events include: the loss of over 40 billion U.S. dollars in productivity from the 2003 SARS epidemic, the loss of 53 billion U.S. dollars from the economic and social impact of the 2014-2016 West Africa Ebola outbreak and the cost of 45-55 billion U.S. dollars of the 2009 H1N1 influenza pandemic. So it is yet to be ascertained financial damages of Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Witnessing scathing response of international community, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has joined those appealing for “a strong feeling of international solidarity, a strong feeling of support to China in these difficult circumstances” as well as an avoidance of discriminatory practices against Chinese.

Asking people to refrain from judging quickly and blaming China with negligence, WHO official said that people should not rush to guess what China knew. “Nobody knows for sure if they were hiding [anything],” WHO said, adding that, if they had, the virus would have spread earlier to neighbouring countries. “The logic doesn’t support the idea [of a cover up]. It’s wrong to jump to conclusions.” China, he said, deserved “tailored and qualified” praise. “They identified the pathogen and shared the sequence immediately,” he said, helping other countries to quick diagnoses. They quarantined huge cities such as Wuhan. “Can’t you appreciate that? They should be thanked for hammering the epicentre. They are actually protecting the rest of the world.” He also praised Mr Xi. “I was stunned by the knowledge he had. He was personally living it. That’s good leadership.”

It’s a matter of political, social and economic upheavals. It can affect all areas of society and that’s why we have to take it seriously. The world, when it talks about terrorism - and imagine the level of preparation and so on; it’s immense. To be honest, a virus is more powerful in creating political, economic and social upheaval than any terrorist attack, believe it or not.