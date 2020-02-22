Share:

When conflicts of interests culminate, the vendettas get incarnation to the highest peak leading the conflicting parties to utter clash. The civil service of any state is the backbone of the administration of that country. The East India Company after assuming reins of state established the most important organ which was named as Indian Civil Service and it was spiritually reformed in 1773 by the then Viceroy Warn Hastings to make it a potent organ and administrative tool to deliver to the masses. The stipends offered to the members of civil services were so devised as to execute a contract between the state and the civil service, like a merchandised agreement, therefore it was termed as covenanted civil service.

Conflicting interests cause severe turbulence and debacle in the governmental structure. Democracy is a system of government based on the principle of Government of the people by the people for the people. Even in despotic rule, the person on the throne endeavors his best to deliver to the people, because the disparity, inequality and injustice damage and weaken the whole system to utter smash. Laws and rules are devised to put the cart of government in right direction and trail and to avoid lawlessness and dissipation in society, aimed at public amelioration. The structure of civil service finds its origin too far in Indo Pak history even one will have to go to the era of Muslim rule in the subcontinent. Muslim ruler Shams-ud-Din Shamas was the pioneer of the implementation of Islamic law in the formation. In 1230 AD he devised an organized bureaucratic structure. His code of Hanfi Laws went on uninterrupted till six hundred years till the promulgation of Indian penal code in 1860 AD. Lord Macaulay, the author of Indian penal code, writes in 1835 that he-during his stay in India-never happened to see a beggar or a thieve in the subcontinent. It connotes that till the promulgation of Indian penal code its author confessed voluntarily that the Indian soil, before the arrival of East India Company was much affluent in agriculture and natural resources as not to harbor a thieve or beggar. It was estimated at that time that the India’s economy was equivalent to 1/4th of the total world GDP. Such a mammoth economy was the incarnation of the wisdom and administrative skills of the then Muslim rulers, whose prime objective was to serve the people from the core of their heart and to let them asleep fearless of the obsession of being unemployed and indigent, to have the least chunk of food. During the days of Muslim rulers the administrative set up was erected on the accuracy and wisdom, even the Justice system was flawless and laws of the land were so enforced as to knowing no personality influence. The King himself acted as the custodian of law to ensure equality of all persons before the law and justice system.

It is a hallmark and noteworthy trait of the then judicial and administrative system that despite being devoid of check and balance, it worked as smoothly as to let none ever think to raise a finger about that system being skeptical or smacking imbalance and injustice. The King being the final authority of the dispensation of Justice never exhibited even an inkling of favour or nepotism.

There was not even a single instance that Hindus or other minorities were made victims of torment or afflictions by the Muslim rulers. Hindus and other minorities were ensured exclusive liberty in the performance of their religious rituals. Judicial system embraced all minorities as an integral part of civilized rule to ensure them a secure ambit of lawful equality and privileges equal to the ruling elite, and the Muslims so much so that their safe physical and religious entity was never put at risk by the ruling class-Muslims. This is the special demeanor Islam offers to minorities as well as all segments – minor or major – constituting the society.

Having prolonged observation of the internal feuds of Mughals and failing administrative skills the East India Company on merchandized mission expanded its viability and volatility to political motives and manoeuvred to hold political power. By and large harbouring ill motives, the East India company toppled Nawab Saraj-ud-Dola, Tipu Sultan and other Nawabs met the fate of martyrdom at the hands of the East India Company’s forces. East India Company held their states and expanded it even to the whole Indian soil. Its reign exclusively depended on two main pillars, the civil service and Indian penal code – promulgated in 1860, authored by Lord macaulay. In 1773 warn Hasting reformed the civil service to mark it purified and stout organ of state. Indian Civil service members were so organized and intangible that even the acceptance of a minor gratification was sufficient excuse to make them rusticated from service. Indian civil service members were given stipends enough to lead their life honourably and without allurement of gratification. Due to aforementioned reasons it successfully served the India for 110 years. When we recall historic annals we find that same Indian civil service dispensed justice and served India with sincerity so much so as to stretch the world’s ever largest irrigation system, Railway System, Roads System Postal system, Land record system, education system, healthcare system and other long listed services to a country – which they conquered and ruled for long and knew before-hand that they are to leave sooner or later. We have inherited a comprehensive organized system from alien rulers and find ourselves unable to just continue it successfully or overhaul to tailor it to combat the challenges of the fast moving modern age. The obvious and evident discrepancy to maintain and run it smoothly is the inefficiency of civil service. The civil service has gone so rampant as to be incorrigible horse carrying the cart to utter debacle.

The incumbent government must go back to be reminiscent to its promises of reforms in police and civil service structure to tailor it to the alarming challenges of the time. Right job for the right person, challenge is hard to realize and the time is too short. Conflict of interests is the harbinger of horrible devastation. If civil servants are let unbridled they are likely to sap national kitty to cause an irreparable loss to the country as well as the nation. To make democracy successful, delivering to the nation and deep rooted in country’s political texture, not allow any adventurist to demolish its structure and continue for a long span of time, we will have to refurbish it to take the trail again. Democracy is the citadel of the rights of the masses, to retain sustain and ensure their freedom and privileged life. Privileged masses, covenanted civil service, strong democracy and delivering judiciary make the structure of government and country not an abode but a citadel to live long peacefully with utter content and move forward to combat the ever growing challenges of unemployment and economic growth. Having vibrant agricultural economy combined with innumerable natural resources we have the rising potential to develop our country, the paradigm largest growing economy of the world. Would we ever be?