Share:

ISLAMABAD - IHC on Saturday asked the federal cabinet to review its earlier decision of repatriating stranded Pakistani students from virus-hit China. Parents of students were also present in the court during the hearing chaired by IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah. The petition filed by lawyer Mian Faisal requested the court to the Pakistani students evacuated from the Chinese city of Wuhan. “Foreign Office representatives had not met all the students there in China,” the counsel pleaded. “Parents were told in Islamabad’s meeting that students cannot be repatriated.” In his remarks, Justice Minallah observed that some countries had evacuated their students from the coronavirus epicentre. He also said that the lack of communication between the parents and their children in China is also an issue of concern. To this, Foreign Office representative stated that Prime Minister Imran Khan had a telephonic conversation with his Chinese counterpart, in which Li Keqiang had assured the premier that all Pakistani students would be taken care of like their ‘own children’.