President Arif Alvi on Sunday said that government was taking revolutionary steps in the health sector to provide quality healthcare facilities to the people as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Speaking at an annual convocation at the Fatima Jinnah Medical University (FJMU) here, he stressed the medical graduates to serve the country and the people with determination and firm commitment.

The president advised fresh medical graduates to treat patients with sympathy which played 20 to 30 per cent role in recovery of the ill persons.

Dr Alvi said unnecessary medication particularly through injections was a reason of fast spread of hepatitis in the country.

He said diseases could be reduced through preventive measures.

The president said:” We should make collective efforts to make the health system standardized.”

Describing the malnutrition of children, he said lack of breast feeding was a major problem both in the mother and child’s malnutrition.

Dr Arif Alvi said it was the need of the hour that doctors should serve the ailing humanity in the country with passion.

On this occasion, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, in his address, congratulating the degree recipients appreciated their struggle and efforts of their parents who provided them resources for achieving a goal.

He urged them to pay back both parents and the country through serving the nation.

The governor said 50 per cent hepatitis disease could be avoided through the provision of clean drinking water.

He urged fresh female doctors to serve patients in their spare time and said Pakistani doctors were well trained as 10,000 doctors of this institution had been serving out of the country. He termed doctors as an excellent ambassador of the country.

Meanwhile, the president awarded medals and certificates to position holders in the MBBS besides conferring degrees on around 300 fresh medical graduates. He also gave the best graduated award to Dr Amina Tassarraf.

Earlier, Vice Chancellor of the FJMU Prof Amir Zaman Khan, in his speech, mentioned that 1507 students were getting medical education in the university, adding the institution had organized 30 research workshops and seminars of professional skill so far.

He said a project of maternity tower was also in pipeline while a project of mother and child health was under way.

Later, President Arif Alvi gave a souvenir to Governor Sarwar and VC Prof Amir Zaman Khan in recognition of their services.

A large number of professors, doctors, students and their parents were also present.