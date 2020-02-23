Share:

LAHORE - The 8th International Lahore Literary Festival continued in full swing at the Lahore Arts Council which was the world-class cultural art centre.

Thousands of youths attended the festival on the second day as more than 25 seats were held. Executive Director Lahore Arts Council Alhamra Athar Ali Khan said an interaction of young people was made possible with intellectuals from all over the world. All possible resources were being utilised to make the Alhamra Arts Council beautiful and attractive as delegates felt comfort to be here.

He added that a large number of people were participating in dialogues of national and foreign scholars, writers and poets.

Tabash, Adnan Baig, Ahmed Atta and Rehman Faris participated in a session which was held regarding “Young Urdu Poet.”

Paintings’ exhibition opens at Cancer Art Gallery

A 7-day exhibition of paintings was inaugurated here at Cancer Art Gallery, on Saturday which was organized by Hubullah Welfare Society.

The exhibition was jointly inaugurated by the Principal NCA, Murtaza Jaffri, Patron in Chief Hubullah Welfare Society, Professor Dr Ahsan Waris, Executive Director Lahore Arts Council Ather Ali Khan and Assistant Director Fine Arts Lahore Arts Council, Mian Haroon.

Speaking on the occasion, speakers said that the gallery was doing a great work by not only promoting art and culture but also it was journey to healing through art.

Manager Cancer Art Gallery Abdul Raheem Baig said that the cancer art paintings’ exhibition encouraged cancer patients and survivors to produce and share their views and imagination on the basis of experience of the disease.

IFJ official visits LAC

International Federation of Journalist (IFJ) Deputy Secretary Jeremy Dear on Saturday visited the Lahore Arts Council (LAC).

He visited the Lahore Literary Festival and praised the role of the Alhamra Arts Council to promote culture and Art.

He appreciated the work of Alhamra for promotion of art and culture and said Alhamra was strengthening its literary-cultural relationship with the entire world which was truly remarkable.

Earlie, Executive Director Alhamra Athar Ali Khan welcomed the IFJ deputy secretary and discussed cultural issues.