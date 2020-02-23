Share:

Iran has detected 15 new infections with coronavirus, bringing the tally to 43, while eight people have died as of Sunday, a Health Ministry spokesman said.

"Fifteen new cases have been identified. Unfortunately, three of these 15 people have died," Kianush Jahanpur told the IRINN state news channel.

Meanwhile, the number of people infected with the novel coronavirus in Italy's Lombardy region has reached 89, likely pushing the country's overall number of cases over the threshold of 100, regional head Attilio Fontana said on Sunday.

"Unfortunately, we have 89 infected in Lombardy," Fontana said live on SkyTg24 TV channel, adding that the number of cases in Italy "must have exceeded 100."