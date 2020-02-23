DADU - Members of the Dadu Bar Council and representatives of social organisations have strongly condemned the anti-encroachment drive launched in the city on Friday to ensure smooth flow of traffic.
The drive, led by Assistant Commissioner (AC) Mohammad Ali Baloch, Mukhtiar Kar Abdul Hameed Khokhar, Dadu taluka Chairman Ghulam Mustafa Brohi and Vice Chairman Ahmed Nawaz Solangi, not only oversaw the removal of encroachments along roadsides, but also imposition of fines of thousands of rupees on the encroachers.
Asking the shopkeepers to immediately remove illegal structures from in front of their shops, the assistant commissioner warned them they would be sent to jails if they did not comply with the orders.
Later, talking to the newsmen, AC Mohammad Ali Baloch said that he would take stern action against those who were found violating the rules.