DADU - Mem­bers of the Dadu Bar Council and representatives of social organisations have strongly condemned the anti-encroach­ment drive launched in the city on Friday to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

The drive, led by Assistant Commissioner (AC) Moham­mad Ali Baloch, Mukhtiar Kar Abdul Hameed Khokhar, Dadu taluka Chairman Ghulam Mustafa Brohi and Vice Chair­man Ahmed Nawaz Solangi, not only oversaw the removal of encroachments along road­sides, but also imposition of fines of thousands of rupees on the encroachers.

Asking the shopkeepers to immediately remove illegal structures from in front of their shops, the assistant com­missioner warned them they would be sent to jails if they did not comply with the orders.

Later, talking to the news­men, AC Mohammad Ali Baloch said that he would take stern action against those who were found violating the rules.