Rawalpindi-A man was shot dead by two armed dacoits after snatching cash from him outside a bank in limits of Police Station New Town here on Saturday, informed sources.

The dacoits managed to escape from the scene after committing crime, sources said. Street crime is on the rise in areas of Police Station New Town while police have failed in tracing out the gangs of robbers and dacoits operating there, they added.

According to sources, a man namely Arsalan was coming out from a bank at New Town after withdrawing cash when two dacoits flashing guns caught him and tried to snatch cash from him.

The dacoits shot him dead when he showed resistance and escaped from scene while taking away the cash, sources said.

The occurrence of incident spread shockwaves in the area as the traders shut down their businesses and protested against police failure in controlling surge in street crime in precincts of Police Station New Town.

According to a police spokesman, City Police Officer Muhammad Ahsan Younas took notice of the incident and directed SP Rawal Division Rai Mazhar and SHO PS New Town Mirza Javed Iqbal to Inspect the crime scene and to arrest the dacoits.

A heavy contingent of police rushed to the area and collected evidences besides recording statements of eyewitnesses.

“We will arrest the dacoits soon as police have beefed up security and all the exit points to capture dacoits,” said SP Rai Mazhar in a statement.

Meanwhile, Gujar Khan Police held a man involved in murdering his father- in-law.

The accused has been identified as Abdul Majeed who shot dead his father-in-law Abdul Sittar over domestic dispute.

A case was registered against the killer on complaint of daughter of deceased.

City Police Officer Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the efforts of SHO PS Gujar Khan Inspector Mian Imran Abbas and his team for nabbing the killer within 48 hours.